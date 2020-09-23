As we told you yesterday, one thing to look for today as the memorial service begins for the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be how the media avoids her record on hiring Black law clerks:

From Newsone:

Black law clerks. All two of them

But that high praise for Ginsburg infamously resulted in part with her having only had two Black clerks in total during her decades as a judge. That included one clerk during her 13 years on the D.C. Circuit Court — a duration where the National Review reminded its readers “she had never had a single black law clerk, intern, or secretary. Out of 57 employees, zero blacks.” That unfortunate trend continued after she became a Supreme Court Justice, when she “hired only one black clerk among the more than 100 clerks she has had.”

But right on cue, the media is just pretending the optics of this are not on full display:

It’s OK to point it out, you know:

Someone who did point it out was Christian Mitchell, the Deputy Governor of Illinois: “Equally moving to see the jarring lack of ppl of color.”

And “Even heroes have blindspots”:

***

