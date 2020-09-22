In a response to Mitt Romney, former Attorney General Eric Holder tweeted “this is not about principle” and that progressives “need to be comfortable with the acquisition-and use-of power” to “create systems reflecting the interests of the people”:

We should believe them when they say this:

 

Although Joe Biden is trying to take a more measured tone before the election:

Trending

As is Dianne Feinstein:

But moderation isn’t their plan:

It’s only scorched earth when Republicans do it:

Here’s a reminder for them:

And we expect Dems will have shot themselves in the foot . . .again:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: eric holderMitt Romney