Sen. Amy Klobuchar accidentally tweeted her support of President Trump filling the Supreme Court vacancy on Monday.

“The people pick the President; the President nominates the Justice. That is how it works”:

The people pick the President; the President nominates the Justice. That is how it works. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) September 21, 2020

YES, THAT IS HOW IT WORKS!

I agree and @realDonaldTrump is the President. Glad to have your support on this Amy. https://t.co/THdDsK0aHP — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 21, 2020

She later clarified cleaned things up bit:

People are voting RIGHT NOW to pick our president — that president should pick the next Supreme Court Justice. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) September 21, 2020

Sorry, too late! Your first tweet was accurate as some of Twitchy’s favorite tweeters pointed out to her:

We already picked. We have a President. https://t.co/dv0AB6GqVz — Nick Searcy,INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) September 21, 2020

Never thought I'd say this but I agree with Amy Klobuchar. https://t.co/Iu95wlxBB0 — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) September 21, 2020

I'm not sure this was the dunk she thought it was. https://t.co/XUO2ygw71N — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) September 21, 2020

And, by the way, her cleanup tweet isn’t how it works anyway:

Setting aside her follow-up tweet, (which is not how it works), it’s fun watching the Pro Empiricism crowd lose its sh*t over this objectively accurate statement of fact: https://t.co/Q5Rl3L41jO — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 21, 2020

