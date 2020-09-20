In his speech today on the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, former Vice President Joe Biden falsely said that “there’s no [Supreme] Court session between now and the end of this election.”

The Supreme Court, as is tradition, starts its next session on the first Monday in October, which this year is October 5. How did he mess this up?

Biden: “By the way, there's no court session between now and the end of this election” Fact Check — False. The Supreme Court’s new term session begin the first Monday in October (October 5th), just less than a month before Election Day — Mona Salama (@MonaSalama_) September 20, 2020

He reportedly ad-libbed this line as it was not in the prepared remarks:

The line in Biden's speech where he falsely claimed there is no Supreme Court session between now and Election Day is not in the prepared remarks released by his campaign, appears to have been ad-libbed — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) September 20, 2020

The man’s been in D.C. for 47 years and he doesn’t know how SCOTUS works? Or did he *forget* how SCOTUS works?

Biden also falsely said: "By the way, there's no Court session between now and the end of this election." The court's next session begins on October 5, nearly a month before Election Day. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 20, 2020

Biden also was caught lying about President Trump and his asking for a list of the Dem nominee’s SCOTUS picks:

Biden falsely said today that "it's no wonder" the Trump campaign asked him to release a list of prospective Supreme Court nominees "only after she passed away — it's a game for them." Not true. The Trump camp had repeatedly asked prior to Ginsburg's death. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 20, 2020

President Trump has asked for this list a number of times:

Biden: “It’s no wonder the Trump campaign asked that I release a list only hours after Justice Ginsburg passed away” Fact check — False. Trump campaign asked numerous times for Biden’s #SCOTUS list before #RBG passing, the latest being Sept 9 after Trump released 20 new names pic.twitter.com/C5Qfg065vk — Mona Salama (@MonaSalama_) September 20, 2020

FACT CHECK: Biden said there’s no Supreme Court term until after election. That’s false. First arguments of the new term, as ever, begin the first Monday in October. Biden also said Trump campaign only started asking for his SCOTUS list after Ginsburg’s death. Not true either. — Arnie Seipel, NPR (@NPRnie) September 20, 2020

