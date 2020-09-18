A crowd is gathering at the Supreme Court to honor the memory of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Via Townhall’s Julio Rosas:

And they’re singing songs. Here’s “Amazing Grace”:

And John Lennon’s “Imagine”:

Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman are there, too:

And peace was restored. For now:

***

