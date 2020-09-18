Chuck Schumer’s first tweet on the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a troll of Mitch McConnell

Posted at 8:13 pm on September 18, 2020 by Greg Pollowitz

Here’s is Sen. Chuck Schumer’s first tweet on the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg:

And in case it’s not clear, he’s trolling Mitch McConnell from 2016:

Classy tweet, Chuck:

And he trolled McConnell before he said anything nice about RBG:

What an awful thing to do.

***


