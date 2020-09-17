With schools set to open on Monday, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio changed things up, delaying in-person education — AGAIN — and instead going with a phased-in plan:

BREAKING: NYC schools will NOT physically reopen for all students on Monday. The city is doing a phased-in reopening instead, by grade levels, throughout the next few weeks. This is the second time the mayor has delayed in-person classes. More soon. — Eliza Shapiro (@elizashapiro) September 17, 2020

“This is just astonishing”:

This is just astonishing, three days before the start of the school year. De Blasio confirming now – says he spoke for hours yesterday with the head of the principals and teachers union who said schools are not ready to reopen. They have been saying this for many weeks. — Eliza Shapiro (@elizashapiro) September 17, 2020

He is so bad at being mayor:

"I also want to be clear and very straightforward about the fact that real concerns have been raised by my colleagues," @NYCMayor says of schools re-opening in person. Goes on to cite concerns from labor unions repping principals and teachers, who have been in buildings since 9/8 — Jillian Jorgensen (@Jill_Jorgensen) September 17, 2020

Is anyone happy?

I CANNOT EVEN. And for the record, I have been one of the loudest advocates of phased reopening: https://t.co/hTM0ToT33S But this idea has been discussed SINCE JULY. Now… September 17th… we get this from our Mayor?? https://t.co/3ZLgYNZijk — Karen Vaites (@karenvaites) September 17, 2020

What about parents who have already changed their jobs?

Was on a call with a healthcare worker and mother of 4 when this broke. I read her this tweet and she said, "I've changed my work schedule in the last three weeks three times based on the schedule. I wouldn't be able to handle that at all."https://t.co/ZNsjZLJMLR — Reema Amin (@reemadamin) September 17, 2020

So, maybe middle school and high schools will open October 1:

*NYC MIDDLE AND HIGH SCHOOL OPENINGS DELAYED TO OCTOBER 1 — Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) September 17, 2020

Some grades in one district will be open for in-person on September 21. Then more on September 29:

SCHOOLS THAT WILL OPEN MONDAY IN PERSON:

Pre-K and 3-K

District 75 SCHOOLS THAT OPEN TUESDAY SEPT 29th:

K-5

K-8 THURSDAY OCTOBER 1

Middle and high schools — Jillian Jorgensen (@Jill_Jorgensen) September 17, 2020

Or, until Mayor de Blasio changes his mind again:

Live look at everyone trying to figure out what is actually going to happen for public schools on Monday pic.twitter.com/EuayZJFm4e — Jillian Jorgensen (@Jill_Jorgensen) September 17, 2020

