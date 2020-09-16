Just to follow up on this story on City of Lynwood city manager Jose Ometeotl who posted a Malcom X meme captioned, “Chickens come home to roost” on the ambush shooting of two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies. . .

. . .it’s his chickens that have come home to roost. Mr. Ometeotl is now on administrative leave from his job:

And it sounds like this is the first step in making it a permanent separation from the city:

Good news:

***

