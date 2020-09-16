Just to follow up on this story on City of Lynwood city manager Jose Ometeotl who posted a Malcom X meme captioned, “Chickens come home to roost” on the ambush shooting of two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies. . .

City Manager of Lynwood, CA makes Instagram account private after DISGUSTING post saying 'CHICKENS COME HOME TO ROOST' in response to the shooting of two LASD deputies https://t.co/petBgb2Wbu — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 13, 2020

. . .it’s his chickens that have come home to roost. Mr. Ometeotl is now on administrative leave from his job:

BREAKING: City of Lynwood votes to place city manager Jose Ometeotl on administrative leave following his Instagram post saying “Chickens come home to roost” in response to the shooting ambush of two LASD deputies. His employment w/ city now under review. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/l1Lu0ChoQF — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 16, 2020

And it sounds like this is the first step in making it a permanent separation from the city:

Sounds like the first step of a process that would be required for termination. Also could be a way to wait out the story and hope everyone forgets it, too. https://t.co/wfrh7B7fhC — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) September 16, 2020

