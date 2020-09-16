Part of the Three Mile Bridge near Pensacola, FL has collapsed as Hurricane Sally barreled through the area on Wednesday:

CONFIRMED – Part of the new 3 mile bridge is missing.

Photo credit Lawrence Rogers pic.twitter.com/CuLGyy4Uyu — Kaitlin Wright (@wxkaitlin) September 16, 2020

Map here for reference:

For reference – here’s the 3 mile bridge on Google Maps. https://t.co/qXaUIh9A5K pic.twitter.com/SED7SCharx — Ted Madden (@tedmadden) September 16, 2020

It’s not yet clear what caused the failure. There are reports of a collapsed crane on the bridge as well:

It looks like a crane along the Pensacola three mile bridge collapsed and contributed to a partial bridge collapse forcing it to be closed after Hurricane Sally blew through with 100mph + winds. #pensacolabridge #HurricaneSally pic.twitter.com/LaCrGpC9DQ — Kevin Lighty – WCIA 3 Chief Meteorologist (@KevinLighty) September 16, 2020

And a barge hit the bridge yesterday:

To add some additional details, this was what happened at 3 mile bridge yesterday when a barge hit it. Obviously, too early to confirm what impact this hit had on the damage we've seen today. Thankfully the bridge was closed when the section broke today.https://t.co/fRhCO0CSrl — Tiffany Alaniz (@TiffanyAlaniz) September 16, 2020

***

Related:

Cat. 2 Hurricane Sally makes landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama https://t.co/FuAShfkTW5 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 16, 2020

Editor’s note: We’ve corrected a typo in the headline. It’s Hurricane “Sally,” not Hurricane “Sandy.”