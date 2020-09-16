In what has to be one of the most awkward moments of the 2020 campaign, Joe Biden walked to the podium for his Hispanic Heritage Month event in Kissimmee, FL on Tuesday and played the song “Despacito” on his iPhone:

Honest question: WTF is wrong with him? Did his campaign not even bother to Google the English lyrics of the song? Because. . .

And it’s already being turned into a meme. Check out this “F*ck the Police” version:

And that’s gotten the attention of the president:

But Biden’s plan to win Florida is even worse than relying on a raunchy Justin Bieber song. He’s trying the same failed attack that Dems tried in 2018:

Yeah, how’d that work out for the now unemployed Bill Nelson and Andrew Gillum?

Gov. Gillum says “hello,” Mr. Vice President:

