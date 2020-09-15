The National Hurricane Center is warning of life-threatening hazards as Hurricane Sally slows makes it way to the gulf coast:

Here are the Key Messages for #Sally on Tuesday morning. The hurricane is expected to cause many life-threatening hazards, as detailed below. The latest NHC advisory is at https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB and your local weather forecast is https://t.co/SiZo8ohZMN pic.twitter.com/Fi558tk15O — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 15, 2020

Flooding and storm surge are the major worries at this point:

Stalling Hurricane #Sally now 85mph max sustained winds, landfall not until Wednesday afternoon. HISTORIC FLOODING IS POSSIBLE FROM SALLY WITH EXTREME LIFE-

THREATENING FLASH FLOODING LIKELY THROUGH WEDNESDAY ALONG PORTIONS

OF THE NORTHERN GULF COAST… — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) September 15, 2020

Because of the storm’s slow speed, the area will be inundated with rain:

Hurricane #Sally has slowed to a snails pace off the AL/MS coast. It will make landfall late tonight into early Wednesday bringing flooding rain to the Gulf coast and southeast #WCCB pic.twitter.com/ubVIwBb8cq — Nicole Madden (@NicoleMaddenWX) September 15, 2020

The projected path after landfall:

🌀 HURRICANE #SALLY

Sally is moving at 2 mph, which will lead to life-threatening flash flooding over parts of the northern Gulf Coast through Wednesday. Sally will make landfall tonight as a Category 1 Hurricane, then slowly meander over the Southeast through Saturday. pic.twitter.com/eyW5cJDQzZ — Christine Ferreira (@ChristineWGAL) September 15, 2020

Some areas can expect over 20 inches of rain:

Hurricane Sally nearly stalled. 🌀⚠️💦

Forecast rain 20+ inches in spots. Here's the latest images, info, and resource center https://t.co/nyWrJxX13u — Justin Berk (@JustinWeather) September 15, 2020

“This is flooding to take seriously”:

Let's go over some impacts: Rain forecast hasn't changed. HIGH chance of flooding is rare to hear from the Weather Prediction Center & NWS. This is flooding to take seriously, especially if you live near a problem zone across SW AL & NW FL 10-15", an isolated 20-25"+ possible pic.twitter.com/S9OizLL7Te — Joseph Neubauer (@JNeubauerWx) September 15, 2020

