At last night’s debate for the North Carolina U.S. Senate seat, Dem challenger Cal Cunningham said he wouldn’t trust a coronavirus vaccine even if the FDA approved one for use:

This is a really big deal and Sen. Thom Tillis is right to call him out on it:

First, it was Kamala Harris questioning the science and now Cunningham. It’s becoming a pattern for Dems:

Dems, you need to stop this RIGHT NOW:

But instead of stopping it, they’re doubling down. This is former Harris staffer Ian Sams DEFENDING Cunningham’s stance:

Do better, Dems:

The latest polls have the race basically tied:

