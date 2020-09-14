Republican New York City councilman Joe Borellia is accusing Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Mayor Bill de Blasio and the State Liquor Authority of targeting Joyce’s Tavern, a Staten Island restaurant that lost its liquor license and faces a possible $25,000 fine for allegedly violating COVID-19 guidelines when it — wait for it — hosted a fundraiser for 9/11 victims.

THREAD ==>

Want to hear how big of pieces of shit @NYGovCuomo @NYCMayor & the state liquor authority are? Listen to this one Joyce’s tavern had never been visited by the State Liquor Authority… not during Covid, not before, & had no violations They’re are getting killed financially (1) — Joe Borelli (@JoeBorelliNYC) September 13, 2020

On Thurs, They let me have a little book signing- Outdoors of course, on a small patio. I advertised the event from the same twitter acnt I use to bash Cuomo & de Blasio on a daily basis. The bar also has flags that wld make it seem like it was right-leaning (2) — Joe Borelli (@JoeBorelliNYC) September 13, 2020

What a coincidence, on Friday, the very next night, the SLA goons come in for a surprise random inspection. The first time there ever. Was there a complaint? The restaurant was very busy that night, “busier than they have been since Covid” according to the owner…why? (3) — Joe Borelli (@JoeBorelliNYC) September 13, 2020

Despite their poor financial situation. They joined a number of local NYC restaurants that would be donating a portion of their proceeds on 9/11 to the @Tunnel2Towers foundation. Coincidentally, an organization that just embarrassed the Gov into restoring the Tribute in Lights(4) — Joe Borelli (@JoeBorelliNYC) September 13, 2020

The public responded. Our community is choc full of first responders, victims families, & folks suffering from 9-11 cancer. Many were there… the place was packed, no question about that. There was an hour wait for the few outdoor tables they had. (5) — Joe Borelli (@JoeBorelliNYC) September 13, 2020

Some charitable patrons, their legs growing tired, sat in chairs in the indoor portion of the restaurant. They weren’t eating. The SLA never alleged they were eating. They were sitting and waiting. Two people had water. Again, no food, no beer, Just waiting for outdoor tables.(6) — Joe Borelli (@JoeBorelliNYC) September 13, 2020

In thunders the SLA. Perhaps they read the advertisements online about the nights charitable cause. They immediately remove and revoke their liquor license. No warnings. At hearing the next day, the owners are not allowed to defend themselves. They lose by default, Cuomo-style (7 — Joe Borelli (@JoeBorelliNYC) September 13, 2020

This is the same commission that shuttered another SI business when the SLA observed people drinking by a pool (the restaurant had no pool) Joyce’s will now likely face a $25,000 fine. This will put them out of business. The fam will go bust, the workers will be on unemployment(8 — Joe Borelli (@JoeBorelliNYC) September 13, 2020

How do we accept this as normal? How do we let a neighborhood business that was giving back to our 9/11 families and first responders just get fined out of business. How does the SLA inspector sleep at night? How do Cuomo & de Blasio ? (End) — Joe Borelli (@JoeBorelliNYC) September 13, 2020

This is out of control:

Gov. Cuomo needs to answer for this:

@NYGovCuomo was this inspection a political hit job as is being alleged? https://t.co/axmJqx50ip — Cate Long (@cate_long) September 13, 2020

New Yorkers, do your thing:

I'll be at Joyce's Tavern this week and if you live anywhere near Staten Island you should too. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) September 14, 2020

***