Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh defending tonight indoor rally in Henderson, Nevada, telling reporters “If you can join tens of thous. of people protesting in the streets, gamble in a casino, or burn down small businesses in riots, you can gather peacefully under the 1st Amendment to hear from the President of the United States”:

Per pool report, Trump campaign spox Tim Murtaugh on tonight’s *indoor* rally: “If you can join tens of thous. of people protesting in the streets, gamble in a casino, or burn down small businesses in riots, you can gather peacefully under the 1st Amendment to hear from” POTUS. — Paul Farhi (@farhip) September 13, 2020

He has a point:

And maybe if journos and health experts didn’t cheer on protests we wouldn’t be in this pickle?

You guys handed him this bat. Enjoy it! https://t.co/J5IDNqmOrS — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 13, 2020

As for the rally, there will be temperature checks, masks and hand sanitizer:

Every attendee in Henderson, #Nevada at the indoor event “will get a temperature check prior to admission, be provided a mask they’re encouraged to wear and have access to plenty of hand sanitizer,” according to @TeamTrump. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) September 13, 2020

And it looks like it will be quite the crowd:

Dems, however, are cheering for deaths:

Someone will die. Ask the Cain family. Ask those infected at the Sturgiss event. @realDonaldTrump could lead by example and save lives. Instead he puts lives at risk and then has first class dopes defend him. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) September 13, 2020

To be continued. . .

***