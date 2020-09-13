Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh defending tonight indoor rally in Henderson, Nevada, telling reporters “If you can join tens of thous. of people protesting in the streets, gamble in a casino, or burn down small businesses in riots, you can gather peacefully under the 1st Amendment to hear from the President of the United States”:

He has a point:

Trending

And maybe if journos and health experts didn’t cheer on protests we wouldn’t be in this pickle?

As for the rally, there will be temperature checks, masks and hand sanitizer:

And it looks like it will be quite the crowd:

Dems, however, are cheering for deaths:

To be continued. . .

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald Trump