Fox LA reporter Bill Melugin shared this photo of the moments after two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were ambushed by an unknown assailant that shows one of the deputies — who was shot in the jaw — apply a tourniquet to her partner’s wound and then radio for help:

NEW: LASD & the families of the two ambushed deputies have given me permission to show this graphic photo of the moment after they were shot. I’m told female deputy was shot through jaw, still radioed for help & applied tourniquet to male deputy’s wounds. Both stable now. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/6m06qec1v2 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 14, 2020

She’s a hero:

Such courage under fire! Thank God they will survive. The person responsible will burn in hell. #BlueLivesMatter — Linda Suhler, PhD (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@LindaSuhler) September 14, 2020

And it’s great news they’re reported in stable condition:

Thank God they’re stable now & I hope they fully recover from that vicious attack. The community needs them ❤️ — Monica 💋 (@MoniCute72) September 14, 2020

Now, let’s find the animal that did this:

$100,000 reward being offered in search for gunman who shot two #LASD deputies.

Both stable and recovering from their multiple injuries.

At 6pm hear their desperate calls for help and how the female deputy saved her partners life despite her severe injuries. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/TXtRKneqi8 — Leanne Suter (@abc7leanne) September 14, 2020

