Fox LA reporter Bill Melugin shared this photo of the moments after two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were ambushed by an unknown assailant that shows one of the deputies — who was shot in the jaw — apply a tourniquet to her partner’s wound and then radio for help:

She’s a hero:

Trending

And it’s great news they’re reported in stable condition:

Now, let’s find the animal that did this:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: LASD