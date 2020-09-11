Dr. Anthony Fauci, who we all met for this first time really when President Trump championed “15 days to slow the spread,” warned today that America may not get back to normal until the end of 2021:

Just “hunker down,” everyone!

And this is WITH a vaccine:

“But by the time you mobilize the distribution of the vaccine and get a majority or more of the population vaccinated and protected, that’s likely not going to happen until the end of 2021”:

President Trump, you OK with this?

***

