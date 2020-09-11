Dr. Anthony Fauci, who we all met for this first time really when President Trump championed “15 days to slow the spread,” warned today that America may not get back to normal until the end of 2021:

Dr. Anthony Fauci now says life in the U.S. might not return to how it was before the coronavirus pandemic until the end of 2021 – even if a vaccine is likely in a few months. He joins me live today in the @CNNSitRoom to discuss this and more. Please join us 5-7PM ET — Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) September 11, 2020

Just “hunker down,” everyone!

Dr. Fauci: “We need to hunker down and get through this fall and winter, because it’s not going to be easy.” https://t.co/xVwHP4fTEj — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 11, 2020

And this is WITH a vaccine:

Even if a vaccine is developed, Dr. Anthony Fauci said it could be the end of 2021 before life gets back to how it was before Covid-19. https://t.co/xftE7UDf6P — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) September 11, 2020

“But by the time you mobilize the distribution of the vaccine and get a majority or more of the population vaccinated and protected, that’s likely not going to happen until the end of 2021”:

Dr. Fauci: "But by the time you mobilize the distribution of the vaccine and get a majority or more of the population vaccinated and protected, that’s likely not going to happen until the end of 2021." https://t.co/YsanLgJof7 — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 11, 2020

President Trump, you OK with this?

He needs to stop, we’re moving on. “Coronavirus may disrupt lives until next year, Fauci says” – CNN https://t.co/a3JEtAXBSZ — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) September 11, 2020

