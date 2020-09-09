BAM!

He was nominated by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a Norwegian member of parliament who said “Trump has broken a 39-year-old streak of American Presidents either starting a war or bringing the United States an international armed conflict”:

And he cited the presidents work in the Middle East and in Korea:

Judge him “on the facts — not the way he behaves sometimes”:

This same guy nominated him in 2018 as well:

There are a total of 318 candidates this year:

