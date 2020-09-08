A Black seventh-grader in Colorado got a visit from the police and was suspended after he was caught playing with a Nerf gun while sitting on his couch during virtual class:

A Black seventh-grader played with a toy gun during a virtual class. His school called the police. https://t.co/w4T42dTIfZ — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 8, 2020

This. Is. Insane:

A school in Colorado called the police to the home of a 12-year-old Black boy who had a “Zombie Hunter” toy gun on his couch during a virtual class. https://t.co/QXTt9TwJoR — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) September 8, 2020

This is reportedly the toy that set off alarms at the school:

The family is looking to enroll their child at a new school. Here’s that full story from @KOAAAndyKoen: https://t.co/UN7S4dBjmr — Colette Bordelon (@ColetteBordelon) September 4, 2020

It’s an arsenal!

I just don't know what to say anymore. In what world does it seem like a good idea to suspend a 12 year old from virtual school because a toy gun was seen in the background? Well done, Grand Mountain School (@mountain_grand) in Colorado Springs, Colorado.https://t.co/Yf2i6J7ZDA — Chris Surprenant (@CWSurprenant) September 5, 2020

The school defended their actions in a lengthy Facebook post:

Grand Mountain School posted this on Facebook in response to an incident where a student was suspended after a toy gun was seen during a virtual class. A sheriff’s deputy was also sent to the house to investigate. @KOAA covered this Thursday. pic.twitter.com/Dqut0GFwwn — Colette Bordelon (@ColetteBordelon) September 4, 2020

Imagine getting this call?

Dani Elliott was at work last month in Colorado Springs when her 12-year-old son’s vice principal called with alarming news: A police officer was on the way to her house — all because her son had played with a toy gun during his virtual art class. https://t.co/XMEd5aFJfO — Jaclyn Peiser (@jackiepeiser) September 8, 2020

And now this kid has a record for — wait for it — bring a “facsimile of a firearm to school”:

The school sent cops to the residence of Black child because he played with a toy gun *in his own house.* He was suspended for 5 days and now has a record saying he brought a “facsimile of a firearm to school.” https://t.co/013DK0e5mY — Doomscrolling Eternal (@hypervisible) September 8, 2020

Just awful.

