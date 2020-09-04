Happy Friday! Except for commuters in Seattle, however, who had to endure a Black Lives Matter protest that shut down I-5 during the morning commute:

And the point of this is?

The guy with the trombone really sells it:

And they were nice enough to let the car through with a passenger who needed life-saving treatment:

But then the cops showed up to award the stupid prizes for their stupid games. . .

“You are a house n****r,” said the Black protester to the Black cop:

Then more cops showed up:

If you recall, someone died during one of these highway protests so it’s good news they’ve put an end to it:

More prizes!

According to authorities, 9 people were arrested:

Good.

Tags: BLMSeattle