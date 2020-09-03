New York Governor Andrew Cuomo floated the idea of opening NYC for indoor dining if the NYPD would put together a taskforce of 4000 officers to enforce social distancing:

NEW: Cuomo says indoor dining *might* happen *if* NYC allocates a certain number of NYPD police to a taskforce to enforce social distancing "Put together a task force of NYPD Speaker Johnson and say they're going to be 4k police who are going to be doing restaurant compliance" — Zach Williams (@ZachReports) September 3, 2020

“What could go wrong?”

WHAT COULD GO WRONG https://t.co/HmAp0sOoiC — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) September 3, 2020

This isn’t going over well:

Basically, another excuse for the NYPD to harass and kill Black and brown people. https://t.co/JxXSY5w5dQ — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) September 3, 2020

MORE COPS!

Wow Cuomo with his finger really on the pulse of the city here. The daily historic protests this summer of course were all demanding MORE NYPD cops in our lives https://t.co/yx3GVwZZX1 — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) September 3, 2020

It will be funny when the NYPD budget goes up because of this:

Even if the idea of “restaurant patrol” were sound…that these roles would be filled by armed cops instead of generating public sector jobs for the DoH shows a confounding lack of imagination and a desire to use police as a catch-all for society’s needs. — aaron 🐘 (@hotdogslushie) September 3, 2020

Will the police officers have to wear masks?

so we're appointing the city's most visible contingent of people who don't like to wear masks with covid regulation enforcement https://t.co/2tjIXwjhKX — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) September 3, 2020

And way to focus on the real threat here:

Ah, yes, shootings in nyc are like a gazillion percent, but let's use NYPD to enforce … social distancing at restaurants. https://t.co/UOVd6Y46i6 — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) September 3, 2020

The New York Civil Liberties Union is against the plan:

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: we can't police ourselves out of this pandemic. The coronavirus is not an excuse to overpolice New Yorkers. Keep law enforcement out of public health. https://t.co/m6jfwzJTN3 — NYCLU (@NYCLU) September 3, 2020

