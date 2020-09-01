Drew Brees and other NFL players have added Jacob Blake’s name to their helmets during training camp:

Drew Brees and Saints Players Put Jacob Blake's Name on Helmets at Training Camp:https://t.co/b9IWlYQhHW pic.twitter.com/nS0ouGaanv — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) August 28, 2020

We wonder what the #MeToo movement has to say about this? As we told you last week, the police were at the house in the first place because Blake was reportedly in violation of a restraining order “stemming from an alleged sexual assault.” From the New York Post:

The cops involved in the shooting of Jacob Blake — which touched off a fresh wave of angry, anti-police sentiment across the country — were attempting to arrest him for violating a restraining order stemming from an alleged sexual assault, The Post has learned. Blake, 29, was forbidden from going to the Kenosha home of his alleged victim from the May 3 incident, and police were dispatched Sunday following a 911 call saying he was there. The responding officers were aware he had an open warrant for felony sexual assault, according to dispatch records and the Kenosha Professional Police Association, which released a statement on the incident on Friday.

For some reason, Blake’s attorney isn’t answering questions about his record. From the WSJ:

There was a warrant for his arrest filed in Wisconsin Circuit Court in July on charges of criminal trespass, domestic abuse and third-degree sexual assault. Mr. Blake’s father told CNN that the warrant has since been vacated. Mr. Crump didn’t respond to a request for comment on Mr. Blake’s record.

This really isn’t a good look for Brees and the rest of the NFL:

Hey @drewbrees, do you have a list of serial rapists you plan on honoring this year? Or is Blake the only one? pic.twitter.com/YdectCvdaV — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 29, 2020

Or any other athlete, for that matter:

Jacob Blake had a warrant out against him for sexually assaulting the woman who called 911 on him when he was in her house again… so I guess all the millionaire professional athletes who took a night off are ok with sexual assault and harassment of victims now… good to know. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 1, 2020

In summary, the NFL WILL NOT allow players to honor police officers killed in the line of duty, but this is totally fine:

.@NFL: Cops – No Accused domestic abusing rapists who brawl with cops while armed – Yes! pic.twitter.com/Lk7rnOSqaf — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) September 1, 2020

Will any athlete retract? We doubt it:

Has big sports apologized for getting the #JacobBlake story so wrong yet? I can't find it anywhere. @KingJames? Have you retracted your ignorant statements devoid of fact in the case? Did you know he fought with police, had a knife and had a felony warrant? #NBA #NFL #MLB — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) August 29, 2020

