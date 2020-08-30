Joe Biden did a livestream with Hillary Clinton on Friday where she talked about her endorsement of the former vice president:

And everything was going really, really well until the 77-year-old candidate appeared to fall asleep right in the middle of it:

Sleepy Joe was the right nickname all along?

And here’s Ted Cruz with the roast:

Donald Trump Jr. added, Biden is “truly the gift that keeps on giving”:

Maybe it will help him in the polls?

There were also technical difficulties at the beginning of the stream:

And let the memes begin!

