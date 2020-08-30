The NYPD is searching for a man who attempted to rape a 25-year-old woman on a Manhattan subway platform on Saturday and it was all captured on video:

BREAKING: Man attempted to rape a 25-year-old at 11 Saturday on the 63/Lexington St Q platform in Manhattan—bystanders recorded—suspect ran away. Details on #TODAYinNewYork at 9:30a. pic.twitter.com/bsyGNkvA2a — 𝐌𝐲𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐍. 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫 (@MylesMill) August 30, 2020

So, these brave New Yorkers *filmed* the attempted rape but did nothing to help stop it???

In the original video the woman is heard screaming and the crowd yells at the suspect to get off of her. — 𝐌𝐲𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐍. 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫 (@MylesMill) August 30, 2020

The guy is literally on the ground with the woman calling for help and nobody did anything:

How about grabbing your phone and calling 911, moron? No way to know if the person shooting is a man or a woman, but surely SOME guy (or fit woman) was close enough to intervene. — John Sheridan (@JohnSheridan12) August 30, 2020

You don’t even need a gun. KICK THE GUY IN THE MOUTH AS HARD AS YOU CAN:

A swift kick would have done it but nobody did anything wow — David (@BlessedtheNight) August 30, 2020

2020 just keeps getting worse:

Who the hell are the people recording it and not pummeling this guy?! — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) August 30, 2020

Maybe someone can ask Jerry Seinfeld about this since he assured us New York is not dead?

Another thing taught by Seinfeld, ppl won’t help, just record — Mike Mccarthy (@Mike26Mac) August 30, 2020

New Yorkers, do better. You MUST do better:

A PLEA TO FELLOW NEW YORKERS: I know our first reaction is to grab our phones and record, but we must step in and protect our neighbors. PLEASE, this could have been your wife, daughter, sister or mother. I’m sickened by this video, but saddened that he was allowed to walk away — Ed Mund (@NYMurdock) August 30, 2020

