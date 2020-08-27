Townhall’s Julio Rosas is back in D.C. and covering the protests outside of the White House as we await President Trump’s speech:

On the ground in front of the White House for @townhallcom. A large number of protesters are out here as Trump is getting ready to accept the nomination for the presidency. They’re chanting, “Fuck 12!” pic.twitter.com/a9xeGy3rKf — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 28, 2020

And since it seems like every journo covering the speech is concerned about social distancing and masks, we’d like to point out that there are hundreds of people gathered outside the White House right now ignoring social distancing recommendations and not wearing masks. Like this fine fellow:

Agitators are heckling a black DC police officer outside the White House. pic.twitter.com/O8o2RTOLrg — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 28, 2020

This is what you’d call a super-spreader event, right?

One agitator threatened to beat up the DC police officers near the White House. pic.twitter.com/ksh7mSsppq — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 28, 2020

You see, it’s too dangerous to sing in church but shouting at the top of your lungs is OK:

Protesters chant near the White House, “If we don’t get it (justice), burn it down! pic.twitter.com/urhntweEN5 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 28, 2020

And now it’s getting bloody:

A man was surrounded by a crowd of protesters near the White House, not sure why. A few scuffles broke out and then he was sucker punched in the head and he fell down. He also has some blood on his face. pic.twitter.com/ZOxCe9XP0m — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 28, 2020

Mostly-peaceful protesters at work. Again:

Agitators also chased out a cameraman from the area near the White House. They threatened to beat him up and destroy his camera. pic.twitter.com/8XiWipzOsY — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 28, 2020

Stay safe, everyone.

***