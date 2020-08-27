The New York Time is being praised over a digital report they put together of Kyle Rittenhouse’s movement before and up to the shooting in Kenosha on Tuesday night:

“SPOILER: It’s more complicated than anyone thinks”:

Spoiler No. 2: “Prosecutors might want to rething Murer1”:

Now for the thread:

Trending

And the thread even corrections included:

We’re being 100% honest here: This is REALLY well done.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: KenoshaKyle Rittenhouse