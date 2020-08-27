The mostly-peaceful protesters brought a guillotine with them to protest the RNC going on right now at the White House:
A guillotine has been put in front of the fencing near the White House. pic.twitter.com/fxS7jVwCaz
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 28, 2020
And, of course, the “executed” an effigy of President Trump:
They've got a prop guillotine in front of the White House. Seems well made. pic.twitter.com/uVKlg6dmMK
— Zach D Roberts (@zdroberts) August 28, 2020
Remember when the rodeo clown got fired for wearing a Barack Obama mask?
they’re executing what looks like a donald trump doll in a makeshift guillotine pic.twitter.com/oiGKp6GHGO
— Jordan Lancaster (@jordylancaster) August 28, 2020
Watch:
Someone just put a fake Trump on the guillotine in front of the White House. There’s a piece of paper on him that says “Ticket – Fascist, Rapist, Criminal”@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/zOmQ7DgIo0
— Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 28, 2020
But their demands are, well, not so extreme?
Update: The guillotine has weirdly normal goals. I think I support most of them. #TeamGuillotine ? 🤔🤫😳 pic.twitter.com/8GPKfptARE
— Robby Soave (@robbysoave) August 28, 2020
And this looks to be the same guillotine that made an appearance outside of Jeff Bezos’ house earlier today:
Protesters assembled outside of @JeffBezos's DC home have constructed a guillotine. pic.twitter.com/pDFcTg81K9
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) August 27, 2020
***