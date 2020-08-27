Hurricane Laura made landfall early this morning as a catastrophic category 4 storm near Cameron, Louisiana:

Hurricane #Laura Advisory 29A: Extremely Dangerous Category 4 Hurricane Laura Makes Landfall Near Cameron Louisiana. Catastrophic Storm Surge, Extreme Winds, and Flash Flooding Occurring in Portions of Louisiana. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 27, 2020

The storm is now headed north through the state but is still a category 2 hurricane:

#Laura continuing to weaken, but it's still a strong cat 2 storm. As of 6 AM the eye was about 30 miles NNW of Lake Charles, LA, 50 miles NE of Port Arthur, TX. pic.twitter.com/xXYVlshUx8 — Chrissy Kohler (@ChrissyKohler) August 27, 2020

The damage will be extensive. From Lake Charles:

NEW: buildings completely gutted, glass falling everywhere in downtown Lake Charles, LA in the eye of #HurricaneLaura @RadarOmega_WX pic.twitter.com/o1nkGLgUiB — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) August 27, 2020

Very extensive structural damage in #LakeCharles, #lawx from the battering of #HurricaneLaura ’s NE eyewall. Back half is substantially less intense, thus far. pic.twitter.com/xZMCv4UK4r — Tony Brite (@tbrite89) August 27, 2020

NEW VIDEO – We're taking a look at where some of the strongest winds have been recorded with #HurricaneLaura . Here's a look as the eye wall came onshore in Louisiana, right over where our field correspondents are located giving us excellent and real time information! pic.twitter.com/UdG3Hd1ARZ — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) August 27, 2020

👀 CAUGHT ON CAMERA 👀 Watch as this RV flips from the extreme winds of #HurricaneLaura. pic.twitter.com/kiZRbxMT81 — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) August 27, 2020

🔊🔊🔊 SOUND UP Listen to the wind inside this casino in Lake Charles as Hurricane Laura rips across the region with reports of winds over 120 mph! We're live with team coverage as the storm continues to impact the coastline and move inland. #HurricaneLaura #LAwx pic.twitter.com/1KQjuAiuCk — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) August 27, 2020

And it’s not just Louisiana. Here’s Beaumont, Texas: