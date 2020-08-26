First up, pollsters aren’t seeing a post-convention bump for Joe Biden in the all-important swing states:

Do’h!

It’s like 2016 is repeating itself:

And Nate Silver reports “the ‘fundamentals’ are improving for Trump”:

Trending

And here are some 2016 vs. 2020 comparisons. . .

Trump is doing better today than he was in 2016 in Michigan:

And he’s doing better in Pennsylvania today than in 2016, too:

He’s about the same in Florida:

And very similar to 2016 in North Carolina:

He’s doing better today than in 2016 in Ohio:

Georgia looks about the same:

Minnesota:

Iowa:

But he’s worse in Arizona:

And further back in Nevada:

There are fewer undecideds in 2020, however:

But, Dems should be pretty terrified right about now:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020Joe BidenNate Silverpolls