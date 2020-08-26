Hurricane Laura is rapidly intensifying over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and is now projected to “become a category 4 storm later today”:

#BREAKING: #LAURA BECOMES A MAJOR HURRICANE Max winds are up to 115 mph, making Laura a category 3 hurricane. Rapid intensification still underway and Laura will likely become a category 4 storm later today.@WCBD pic.twitter.com/ZMHqFcBWhH — Josh Marthers (@joshmarthers) August 26, 2020

The storm is expected to make landfall later tonight as a category 3 hurricane near the Texas-Louisana border:

Update on #Laura: it is now a Category 2 storm with winds at 110 mph. It is expected to undergo rapid intensification to a Category 4 later this afternoon and make landfall late tonight as a Category 3. pic.twitter.com/aV9eun8KyS — WDTV 5 News (@WDTV5News) August 26, 2020

Port Arthur, Beaumont and Lake Charles are likely to experience severe impacts from the storm:

Cities that will feel the worst impacts from #Laura include Port Arthur, Beaumont and Lake Charles. pic.twitter.com/4rM6w4tDZi — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) August 26, 2020

Evacuations are underway:

SWLA: Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter ahead of #hurricane #Laura landfall: Get out of Lake Charles. Get out of Calcasieu Parish #LaWx MORE: https://t.co/04bZdq9VeK pic.twitter.com/8KelUlWgHa — Gerron Jordan (@GerronJordan) August 26, 2020

And this is what officials have feared:

Laura’s weak side, thankfully, is likely what Houston-Galveston will see. But for Beaumont & Port Arthur into Lake Charles, Cameron, Lafayette and Arcadiana this looks to become an infamous and catastrophic landfall. The much feared rapid intensification is underway. https://t.co/CjL6DAnDpv — John Morales (@JohnMoralesNBC6) August 26, 2020

The ocean temperature is “ideal” for rapid intensification:

Hurricanes get their energy from the ocean (through evaporation, then condensation). #Laura is moving over ideal ocean temperatures right now. https://t.co/N61VNdWh4P — Ava Marie (@AvaWBAL) August 26, 2020

The NHC is predicting storm surge as far as 30 miles inland:

#Laura is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge producing potentially catastrophic damage with peak inundation of 10-15 ft above ground level between Sea Rim State Park, TX, and Intracoastal City, LA. In some places surge could penetrate as far as 30 miles inland. pic.twitter.com/B7kUVA3Jdy — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 26, 2020

And the wind field is huge, too:

#HurricaneLaura Wind field at landfall. Hurricane winds ~100 miles wide (orange), Tropical Storm winds ~200 miles wide. (yellow) The size of Laura has increased significantly, not in Ike or Rita territory but getting there pic.twitter.com/3TrA7e3gPr — Bill Karins (@BillKarins) August 26, 2020

A “nightmare for emergency managers” as people need to evacuate now:

This is a nightmare for emergency managers. 18 hours before landfall, rapidly strengthening hurricane, worse than predictions. Many who didn't expect to evacuate will now need to do so quickly! https://t.co/5t5yYwRugK — Bill Karins (@BillKarins) August 26, 2020

Prayers up and we’ll keep you posted.

