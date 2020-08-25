Violence erupted again overnight in Kenosha, Wisc. as protesters torched “much of the Black business district” in response to the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake on Sunday:

Arsonists set several buildings ablaze and torched much of the Black business district in a second night of unrest in the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin, triggered by the wounding of a Black man shot in the back by officers https://t.co/UZEIicZ0SS — Reuters (@Reuters) August 25, 2020

It’s like a war zone:

Smoke-filled streets as the crowd ran rampant through this business district, breaking into almost every store & setting multiple buildings ablaze #Kenosha #KenoshaWisconsin #KenoshaRiots pic.twitter.com/4FIG5ErQQp — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 25, 2020

And this happened despite National Guard troops deployed around the city:

Arsonists set several buildings ablaze and torched much of the Black business district in a second night of unrest in the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin, triggered by the wounding of a Black man shot by officers as his three young sons looked on https://t.co/FtwNgmkYo0 pic.twitter.com/l8UedzMXV3 — Reuters (@Reuters) August 25, 2020

Some businesses were spared, however. Funny how that works?

Private citizens stand guard with guns outside this gas station to protect it from looting #Kenosha #KenoshaRiots #KenoshaUprising pic.twitter.com/ASOnpTk638 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 25, 2020

But there was widespread looting of businesses not protected by owners:

“I got the phone cases!” A woman cheers as Boost Mobile is looted in Kenosha tonight #Kenosha #KenoshaRiot #KenoshaWi pic.twitter.com/OGH9tH0ZQy — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 25, 2020

Just awful:

Building collapsed as a local woman chastises rioters for setting this neighborhood on fire #KenoshaRiots #Kenosha pic.twitter.com/AUdte8We3k — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 25, 2020

Another business destroyed:

Used car lot pillaged as rioters break inside and smash windows of vehicles parked in front #KenoshaRiots #Kenosha pic.twitter.com/w0reevEiaM — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 25, 2020

Mostly peaceful though, right?

Rioters use baseball bats to smash street lights & crosswalk signals through downtown as the crowd moved away from the courthouse #Kenosha #KenoshaRiots #KenoshaProtests pic.twitter.com/mGlbvHomjd — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 25, 2020

And here’s what it looks like this morning:

Fires still smoldering near 60th & 11th Avenue. Mattress store destroyed. Fire at parole office reignited. pic.twitter.com/QgVrNRziPg — Cassidy Williams (@CassidyWtv) August 25, 2020

***