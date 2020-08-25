Violence erupted again overnight in Kenosha, Wisc. as protesters torched “much of the Black business district” in response to the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake on Sunday:
Arsonists set several buildings ablaze and torched much of the Black business district in a second night of unrest in the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin, triggered by the wounding of a Black man shot in the back by officers https://t.co/UZEIicZ0SS
— Reuters (@Reuters) August 25, 2020
It’s like a war zone:
Smoke-filled streets as the crowd ran rampant through this business district, breaking into almost every store & setting multiple buildings ablaze #Kenosha #KenoshaWisconsin #KenoshaRiots pic.twitter.com/4FIG5ErQQp
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 25, 2020
And this happened despite National Guard troops deployed around the city:
Arsonists set several buildings ablaze and torched much of the Black business district in a second night of unrest in the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin, triggered by the wounding of a Black man shot by officers as his three young sons looked on https://t.co/FtwNgmkYo0 pic.twitter.com/l8UedzMXV3
— Reuters (@Reuters) August 25, 2020
Some businesses were spared, however. Funny how that works?
Private citizens stand guard with guns outside this gas station to protect it from looting #Kenosha #KenoshaRiots #KenoshaUprising pic.twitter.com/ASOnpTk638
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 25, 2020
But there was widespread looting of businesses not protected by owners:
“I got the phone cases!” A woman cheers as Boost Mobile is looted in Kenosha tonight #Kenosha #KenoshaRiot #KenoshaWi pic.twitter.com/OGH9tH0ZQy
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 25, 2020
Just awful:
Building collapsed as a local woman chastises rioters for setting this neighborhood on fire #KenoshaRiots #Kenosha pic.twitter.com/AUdte8We3k
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 25, 2020
Another business destroyed:
Used car lot pillaged as rioters break inside and smash windows of vehicles parked in front #KenoshaRiots #Kenosha pic.twitter.com/w0reevEiaM
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 25, 2020
Mostly peaceful though, right?
Rioters use baseball bats to smash street lights & crosswalk signals through downtown as the crowd moved away from the courthouse #Kenosha #KenoshaRiots #KenoshaProtests pic.twitter.com/mGlbvHomjd
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 25, 2020
And here’s what it looks like this morning:
Fires still smoldering near 60th & 11th Avenue. Mattress store destroyed. Fire at parole office reignited. pic.twitter.com/QgVrNRziPg
— Cassidy Williams (@CassidyWtv) August 25, 2020
***