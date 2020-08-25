Violence erupted again overnight in Kenosha, Wisc. as protesters torched “much of the Black business district” in response to the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake on Sunday:

It’s like a war zone:

And this happened despite National Guard troops deployed around the city:

Some businesses were spared, however. Funny how that works?

But there was widespread looting of businesses not protected by owners:

Just awful:

Another business destroyed:

Mostly peaceful though, right?

And here’s what it looks like this morning:

