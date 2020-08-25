Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is so mad at the GOP for not having a platform this year that she’s proposed a brand new mascot for Republicans:
GOP 2020: “We have no vision, no values, and no beliefs.” 🇺🇸 https://t.co/23eDG92jNe
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 25, 2020
You see, we’re not worthy of the noble elephant:
Honestly elephants deserve so much better than to be a mascot for this
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 25, 2020
Dems should get the elephant and Republicans should adopt . . . wait for it . . . the honey badger:
Here is my new mascot proposal:
Progressives take elephants from Republicans, bc they are compassionate, empathetic creatures w nuanced social structures.
General Dems can keep Donkeys if desired – we can unite under that tent.
Republicans are Honey Badgers
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 25, 2020
“Hell yeah”!
hell yeah. the honey badger party. https://t.co/B6CJP5gA5r
— tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 25, 2020
We endorse this 100%:
https://t.co/pto7DRxknY pic.twitter.com/p5BsIRcTNi
— Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) August 25, 2020
Does she not get how many Republicans would be all-in on it as well?
This is something only someone who has never tangled with a honey badger would say. https://t.co/EBo1Z62Jtp
— Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) August 25, 2020
Republicans: WE’RE COOL AGAIN:
Stop making Republicans sound cool https://t.co/uRSp9NpnFs
— Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) August 25, 2020
