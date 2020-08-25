Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is so mad at the GOP for not having a platform this year that she’s proposed a brand new mascot for Republicans:

You see, we’re not worthy of the noble elephant:

Dems should get the elephant and Republicans should adopt . . . wait for it . . . the honey badger:

Trending

“Hell yeah”!

We endorse this 100%:

Does she not get how many Republicans would be all-in on it as well?

Republicans: WE’RE COOL AGAIN:

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezGOP