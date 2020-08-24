A state of emergency has just been declared in Kenosha, Wisc. after rioting broke out in response to the officer involved shooting of Jacob Blake earlier today:

Demonstrators have been throwing objects at the police, including a Molotov cocktail (someone looks like they took an object to the head at the 10-second mark):

Statement from the governor:

The man in the clip above may have been a police officer:

Police are deploying gas on the rioters now:

More photos and video from the scene:

***

