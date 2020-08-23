The Washington Post is reporting tonight that Kellyanne Conway will be leaving her post as counselor to the president at the end of the month “citing the need to focus on her family”:

“For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama”:

Update: Statement from Kellyanne:

Her husband, George, will be leaving the Lincoln Project as well:

Now, let’s please give this family the space it needs, ‘eh?

And we’ll echo this:

We wish them the best.

