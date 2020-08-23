Because itâ€™s 2020, why not?

Well, 2020 keeps getting better all the time. An asteroid is projected to zoom close to Earth on November 2, the day before the presidential election. https://t.co/VsuWGATA42 â€” CNN (@CNN) August 22, 2020

NASA, however, tells us that everything will be OK and the asteroid, even if it hits Earth, will burn up in the atmosphere:

Asteroid 2018VP1 is very small, approx. 6.5 feet, and poses no threat to Earth! It currently has a 0.41% chance of entering our planetâ€™s atmosphere, but if it did, it would disintegrate due to its extremely small size. â€” NASA Asteroid Watch (@AsteroidWatch) August 23, 2020

Everyone chill!

Real news: asteroid everyone is freaking out over poses no threat to earth https://t.co/YhD6eCWqFM â€” Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) August 23, 2020

But that didnâ€™t stop Sen. Chuck Schumer from making this dopey joke about it:

What, do they all have the same writers?

Vote early. Check your voter registration. Request an absentee ballot. https://t.co/500gqY8I7R https://t.co/z2NLC6js1p â€” Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 23, 2020

