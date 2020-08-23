Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. . .

The two women caught on camera assaulting a 7-year-old Trump supporter outside of the DNC have been arrested:

The two named Biden supporters, who were arrested and charged for stealing a "Make America Great Again" hat from a 7-year-old boy, were also caught on camera threatening @TrumpStudents activist @KatieDaviscourt and throwing coffee at her.https://t.co/kS9HDph3ez â€” Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) August 23, 2020

Olivia Winslow, 21, was charged with:

Robbery (First Degree)

Conspiracy (Second Degree)

Offensive Touching (two counts)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

And the second suspect, 21-year-old Camryn Amy was charged with:

Robbery (Second Degree)

Conspiracy (Second Degree)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

ICYMI, hereâ€™s the video again captured by Students for Trump member Katie Daviscourt:

JOE BIDEN SUPPORTER ASSAULTS 7-year-old child outside the Democrat National Convention.#DNCConvention2020 pic.twitter.com/4NZwuK1xzU â€” Katie DaviscourtðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@KatieDaviscourt) August 21, 2020

Right before the two were caught on camera attacking Riley, they got into with Katie while she was filming:

Right before these two @JoeBiden supporters ASSAULTED 7-year-old Riley outside of the DNC National Convention, they threw coffee at me when I questioned them about President Trump. Charges will be filed! pic.twitter.com/jQuo4NAEzx â€” Katie DaviscourtðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@KatieDaviscourt) August 23, 2020

For those wondering what led up to me confronting the @JoeBiden child assaultersâ€¦they were screaming erratically, flipping off Trump Supporters, and aggressively sped down the road. (Not caught on camera.) I ran after to question. â€” Katie DaviscourtðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@KatieDaviscourt) August 23, 2020

