“BUZZKILL,” a play about the Durham investigation in 3 acts. . .

ACT 1: The big day!

John Brennan is being interviewed by John Durham today — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) August 21, 2020

ACT 2: 8 hours of testimony!

Ex-CIA director John Brennan questioned for more than 8 hours in U.S. Attorney John Durham’s probe. https://t.co/kEZBYN0AXe — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 22, 2020

ACT 3: Never mind!

WIRE: John Brennan’s spokesman says former CIA director interviewed by John Durham, was told “he is not a subject or a target of a criminal investigation” — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) August 22, 2020

More details in this thread:

🚨🚨🚨 A thread on @JohnBrennan's Durham Interview: Earlier today Brennan was interviewed by US Attorney John Durham on issues related to Russia's interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. 1/8 — Nick Shapiro (@nick_shapiro) August 22, 2020

Brennan was informed by Mr. Durham that he is not a subject or a target of a criminal investigation and that he is only a witness to events that are under review. The interview was conducted at CIA headquarters and lasted eight hours. 2/8 — Nick Shapiro (@nick_shapiro) August 22, 2020

Brennan welcomed the opportunity to answer Mr. Durham's questions related to a wide range of intelligence-related activities undertaken by CIA before the November 2016 presidential election as well as the Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) published in early Jan 2017. 3/8 — Nick Shapiro (@nick_shapiro) August 22, 2020

Brennan provided details on the efforts made by the Intelligence Community to understand and disrupt the actions taken by Russia to interfere in the 2016 presidential election. 4/8 — Nick Shapiro (@nick_shapiro) August 22, 2020

Brennan expressed appreciation for the professional manner in which Mr. Durham and his team conducted the interview. 5/8 — Nick Shapiro (@nick_shapiro) August 22, 2020

Brennan questioned why the analytic tradecraft and the findings of the ICA are being scrutinized by the Department of Justice, especially since they have been validated by the Mueller Report as well as the bipartisan Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Review. 6/8 — Nick Shapiro (@nick_shapiro) August 22, 2020

Brennan also told Durham that the repeated efforts of Donald Trump & William Barr to politicize Mr. Durham's work have been appalling & have tarnished the independence & integrity of the Department of Justice, making it difficult for DoJ professionals to carry out their job. 7/8 — Nick Shapiro (@nick_shapiro) August 22, 2020

It is Brennan's fervent hope that the results of the Durham review will be apolitical and not influenced by personal or partisan agendas. 8/8 — Nick Shapiro (@nick_shapiro) August 22, 2020

***