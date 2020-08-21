Breaking news out of D.C. where Mei Xiang, a panda at the National Zoo, has given birth:

THE NEWS WE NEEDED: WASHINGTON (@AP) — Baby panda born at the National Zoo; mom cradling cub. — Stefanie Dazio (@steffdaz) August 21, 2020

According to the zoo, the tiny cub was born at 6:35 p.m. and mother and baby are reportedly doing fine:

🐼 A precious giant panda cub has arrived! We’re overjoyed to share that Mei Xiang gave birth at 6:35 p.m. and is caring for her newborn attentively. Positive mothering behaviors include nursing her cub and cuddling it close. 👀🎥 TUNE IN: https://t.co/99lBTV2w92. #PandaStory pic.twitter.com/x02fEYfAmx — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) August 21, 2020

It’s “about the size of a stick of butter”:

#BREAKING: 🐼 The national zoo reports mom, Mei Xiang is nursing and cradling her new giant baby panda cub… Which at this time is about the size of a stick of butter. #PandaWatch https://t.co/81sMOx7aT3 pic.twitter.com/hnM8dUvKPi — ShawnYancy (@Fox5Shawn) August 21, 2020

And this is the zoo’s first cub in five years:

National Zoo’s female giant panda has a new ‘miracle’ cub! Oldest panda mom!!!!! https://t.co/PT7jEbvzPD — Emily Guskin (@EmGusk) August 21, 2020

So, President Trump gets to name it, right?

