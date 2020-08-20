Netflix is under fire for as the streaming platform gets ready to air “Cuties,” about an 11-year-old who “starts to explore her femininity” through . . . twerking:

Netflix is premiering *Cuties* on September 9. Here's the plot summary – the promotional image is 11 year olds dressed in clothes inappropriate for adults (so bad I won't tweet it). I can't believe we need to say pedophilia is wrong… But so many went to Epstein's Island. pic.twitter.com/LWIDsR4n24 — Fr Matthew Schneider LC🙏 (@FrMatthewLC) August 19, 2020

The film won some award at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and will premiere on Netflix September 9:

CUTIES — a coming-of-age tale from Maïmouna Doucouré (@My_moon_a) and Sundance winner from earlier this year — is coming Netflix on 9 September! pic.twitter.com/LfHkJl7A6b — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) August 18, 2020

“This is abhorrent”:

This is what the Democrat culture is bringing you. Netflix brings you a show titled Cuties. it is about 11 year old girls twerking. This is abhorrent. pic.twitter.com/uZvBXec8eg — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) August 20, 2020

“Major backlash.” Do you think?

The award-winning film Cuties premiered at Sundance in January – but now it's getting a Netflix release, there's major backlash https://t.co/lgdyBNAmN3 — Metro Entertainment (@Metro_Ents) August 20, 2020

And the actress really is only 11:

Netflix has a movie called “Cuties” about 11 year olds in a twerking dance group. Some of the reviews claim it’s a “commentary” on the sexualization of children but this is the poster. And keep in mind that the lead actress is actually 11 years old. In the film and real life. pic.twitter.com/4p2exeSvXw — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 20, 2020

Some “commentary” this will be:

My guess is that this is a “commentary” on child exploitation in the same way that a movie like The Purge is a commentary on violence. That is, it really just exhibits what it wants to comment on, and most of the audience is there for the exhibition not the alleged commentary. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 20, 2020

“May have crossed a line”:

Netflix's Film 'Cuties' May Have Crossed a Line 🤔 Of course it has – SEAsia has been dealing for this for years. Utterly disgusting – did the Jeffrey Epstein estate produce this and buy Netflix off? https://t.co/8LPJ603cst — Spencer Wells (@spwells) August 20, 2020

And criticism is coming from all sides of the political spectrum:

It is so revealing that the first major @netflix original to centre young Black girls hinges on explicitly sexualising 11 year old children. Whether it’s acting or music, a sexualised image is too often the price of mainstream success for Black women & girls. Disgraceful. pic.twitter.com/18ItsgIZLb — Sister Outrider (@ClaireShrugged) August 20, 2020

There are countless stories @netflix could have chosen to tell about young girls going on adventures, supporting one another, and being children. But with Cuties @netflix teaches girls to view themselves as sex objects. And that’s not remotely acceptable. — Sister Outrider (@ClaireShrugged) August 20, 2020

There’s a reason the nutty Q conspiracy theory has captured the attention of so many:

This seems bizarre – both morally and commercially. Isn't creeping out over children the one taboo everyone agrees should not be eased? https://t.co/2AZ1ectCRj — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) August 20, 2020

Parents, use caution:

Parents & carers need vigilance in protecting children from sexualisation. Every day brings a new Hell. Today’s low is ‘Cuties’ on Netflix. A twerking mess that has 11-year-old girls grinding like pros. Another consequence of strippers becoming pop stars & influencing our young. — Sonia Poulton (@SoniaPoulton) August 20, 2020

