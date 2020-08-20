This is pathetic.

At her taped address to the DNC last night, Hillary Clinton told Joe Biden and Kamala Harris that, like in 2016, they can “win” the election but still lose:

“Don’t forget, Joe and Kamala can win by 3 million votes and still lose. Take it from me. So we need numbers overwhelming, so Trump can’t sneak or steal his way to victory.”

Watch for yourself:

Hillary Clinton just said she won the 2016 election. These people are mentally unstable pic.twitter.com/VgjJiNR0pl — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 20, 2020

Libs, however, loved it:

This is your reminder that Hillary Clinton received more votes for President than any white man in history. Also more voters than any white man who spray-tans himself out of the known color spectrum. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) August 20, 2020

And they *really* believe a President Clinton would have saved America from coronavirus:

Remember, if Hillary were president, she, like other women leaders around the world, would have protected us from the virus from the beginning. And countless lives would have been saved. Truly tragic. — Neera -Wear a Mask -Tanden (@neeratanden) August 20, 2020

If @HillaryClinton were president today, you better believe this pandemic would be a lot more under control than it is right now.@JoeBiden will clean up the mess Donald Trump created and get this country back on track. #DemConvention — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) August 20, 2020

Full remarks where Clinton goes on to say, “This can’t be another woulda coulda shoulda election”:

This can’t be another woulda coulda shoulda election. If you vote by mail, request your ballot now and send it back right away. If you vote in person, do it early. Become a poll worker. Most of all, no matter what, vote."

– @HillaryClinton#DemConvention pic.twitter.com/qhNAnOdVoj — 2020 #DemConvention 🇺🇸 (@DemConvention) August 20, 2020

That goes for both sides.

