American Samoa is under fire after uniformed service members appeared in the territory’s taped video for the DNC Roll Call nominating Joe Biden as the party’s nominee on Tuesday:

American Samoa delivers its delegate votes at the #DNCConvention with what appears to be two uniformed service members in the background, which is potentially a problem. pic.twitter.com/RG581SWZTo — Leo Shane III (@LeoShane) August 19, 2020

This is a big no-no, of course:

The DNC says this was to “celebrate American Samoa’s legacy of military service”:

#DNCConvention officials said American Samoa roll call vote from Aliitama Sotoa & Patti Matila was designed to "celebrate American Samoa’s legacy of military service" but I don't know if there was special permission/circumstances for uniformed personnel there. Checking. — Leo Shane III (@LeoShane) August 19, 2020

But many weren’t pleased with it:

Oh no. Please don’t put soldiers in uniform on camera at a political convention Samoa. Come on. That’s not right. #DemocraticConvention — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) August 19, 2020

“Really jarring”:

It is really jarring to see military stand behind Samoans. pic.twitter.com/18WJafjdyq — Tony Choi (@tonykchoi) August 19, 2020

The DOD responded but didn’t really address it:

Statement from DOD on the troops appearing with American Samoa delegates at #DNCConvention: "All members of the Armed Forces … are prohibited from wearing military uniforms at political campaign or election events." No further details on the troops involved here. — Leo Shane III (@LeoShane) August 19, 2020

It was an “oversight,” they say:

"The composition of that shot was an oversight. Each state was asked to highlight issues & values that matter most & the American Samoa delegation wanted to highlight their commitment to military service when they filmed…," a convention official tells @ABC (h/t @kendallkarson) https://t.co/WudEMBqRvc — Molly Nagle (@MollyNagle3) August 19, 2020

