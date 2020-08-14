On Friday, actress Mia Farrow started a conspiracy theory suggesting the USPS postal service was removing mailboxes in Portland, Oregon. . .

. . .and this photo quickly went viral, including getting shared by former Obama official Susan Rice:

Joe Biden, himself, commented on the photo at a fundraiser Friday night, saying “They’re going around literally with tractor trailers picking up mailboxes. You oughta go online and check out what they’re doing in Oregon. I mean, it’s bizarre!”

Which brings us to what’s REALLY going on. Via local news source KATU, the USPS is replacing old mailboxes with new ones:

It’s one thing when Jamie Lee Curtis is spreading a conspiracy theory, but Susan Rice? And now Joe Biden? Do better:

And it would be pretty dumb for President Trump to try to rig the election by focusing on Oregon and California anyway:

