Breaking news out of D.C. right now where President Trump just announced a “HUGE breakthrough” between Israel and the United Arab Emirates:
HUGE breakthrough today! Historic Peace Agreement between our two GREAT friends, Israel and the United Arab Emirates!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2020
Basically, in exchange for normalization between Israel and UAE, Israel will drop its annexation plan of the West Bank:
Trump announces that Israel and the UAE have established “full normalization of relations” between their two countries.
— Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) August 13, 2020
As part of the deal, Israel will “suspend declaring sovereignty” over West Bank territory and focus on relations with Arab neighbors, Trump’s statement says.
— Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) August 13, 2020
Full statement here:
Joint Statement of the United States, the State of Israel, and the United Arab Emirates pic.twitter.com/oVyjLxf0jd
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2020
It’s a “fascinating diplomatic turn”:
Normalization in return for dropping annexation. Fascinating diplomatic turn. https://t.co/BzpKo9Dfdd
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 13, 2020
Next step:
Give Trump the Nobel Peace Prize
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 13, 2020
It’s happening. . .