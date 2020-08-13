Breaking news out of D.C. right now where President Trump just announced a “HUGE breakthrough” between Israel and the United Arab Emirates:

HUGE breakthrough today! Historic Peace Agreement between our two GREAT friends, Israel and the United Arab Emirates! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2020

Basically, in exchange for normalization between Israel and UAE, Israel will drop its annexation plan of the West Bank:

Trump announces that Israel and the UAE have established “full normalization of relations” between their two countries. — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) August 13, 2020

As part of the deal, Israel will “suspend declaring sovereignty” over West Bank territory and focus on relations with Arab neighbors, Trump’s statement says. — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) August 13, 2020

Full statement here:

Joint Statement of the United States, the State of Israel, and the United Arab Emirates pic.twitter.com/oVyjLxf0jd — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2020

It’s a “fascinating diplomatic turn”:

Normalization in return for dropping annexation. Fascinating diplomatic turn. https://t.co/BzpKo9Dfdd — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 13, 2020

Next step:

