Breaking news out of D.C. right now where President Trump just announced a “HUGE breakthrough” between Israel and the United Arab Emirates:

Basically, in exchange for normalization between Israel and UAE, Israel will drop its annexation plan of the West Bank:

Trending

Full statement here:

It’s a “fascinating diplomatic turn”:

Next step:

It’s happening. . .

Tags: Donald TrumpIsraeluae