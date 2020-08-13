Wow. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will only get to speak at the DNC for 60 seconds?

AOC will have just 60 seconds to deliver her remarks next week at the Democratic National Convention https://t.co/VNpx4NRD5K via @businessinsider — TinaSfon (@TinaSfon) August 12, 2020

But she later tweeted that she’ll make the most of her time:

“I only have a minute.

Sixty seconds in it.

Forced upon me, I did not choose it,

But I know that I must use it.

Give account if I abuse it.

Suffer, if I lose it. Only a tiny little minute,

But eternity is in it.” – Dr. Benjamin E. Mays

(and recited by Elijah Cummings) 💜 https://t.co/ul9CE7NriV — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 12, 2020

Apparently, AOC’s 2nd-grade teacher prepared her for this exact moment in history:

You've got this.

Remember all those poems we recited together in 2nd grade?

It was prep for this moment.

You've got this.

💕 — mjacobs (@mjacobs324) August 12, 2020

“You prepared me perfectly for this moment,” she responded:

Ms. Jacobs! Is that you?! 😭 Yes, I do remember the poems we recited in second grade! You prepared me perfectly for this moment. Thank you for teaching me, encouraging my growth, and believing in me as a child 💜 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 12, 2020

We’ll be watching:

Maybe she’ll get more time?

I have faith @AOC will BRING it in those measly 60sec. But @DNC, it's not too late to do right by her and more importantly by US. https://t.co/AFhCqdnuUG — Zaheer Ali (@zaheerali) August 13, 2020

What’s even funnier is that Dems think John Kasich will be more helpful to getting Biden elected than AOC:

REPUBLICAN John Kasich is getting more time to speak at the DEMOCRATIC national Convention than @AOC. That is all. — Nabilah Islam (@NabilahforGA07) August 13, 2020

Shhh. Don’t tell them:

And the joke’s on the Dems here. Conservatives loathe John Kasich. https://t.co/8SyaOLoNhz — Ellie Bufkin (@ellie_bufkin) August 13, 2020

***