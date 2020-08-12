Bummer. Rep. Ilan Omar defeated pro-Israel Dem Antone Melton-Meaux in her primary on Tuesday:

She’ll take on Lacy Johnson in November, but it’s a VERY liberal district and Omar will be heavily favored to return to D.C.:

Trending

Melton-Meaux had raised a ton of money:

And this had pundits thinking the race, as well as primaries against AOC and Rashida Tlaib, could be competitive:

Or not:

The Squad is secure.

***

 

Tags: Ilhan Omar