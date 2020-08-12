Bummer. Rep. Ilan Omar defeated pro-Israel Dem Antone Melton-Meaux in her primary on Tuesday:

Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota has survived a primary challenge from a well-funded Democratic opponent who made an issue of her national celebrity. The win means Omar is nearly certain to win a second term in November in her solidly liberal district. https://t.co/Uk1ynPA8dM

She’ll take on Lacy Johnson in November, but it’s a VERY liberal district and Omar will be heavily favored to return to D.C.:

I’m am just so thankful. We won big tonight in the MN5 primary.

Now, we face Ilhan Omar in November.

Voters will elect me because they know I will focus on the community, not a celebrity status.

Please retweet and contribute to my campaign below. https://t.co/yQgy7q1saD

