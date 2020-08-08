Newsmax White House correspondent Emerald Robinson has put together this rather compelling thread outlining what she says is anecdotal evidence that John Durham and AG Bill Barr “will do next to nothing about the Spygate plotters.”

“Most of this evidence is hiding in plain sight”:

There is plenty of anecdotal evidence that Barr/Durham will do next to nothing about the Spygate plotters. Most of this evidence is hiding in plain sight: 1) Bruce Ohr is still working at DOJ. 2) DOJ has consistently declined to prosecute guilty DOJ/FBI employees. — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) August 7, 2020

3) President Trump's tweets consistently complain that no action is being taken. 4) Both Rosenstein & Yates were allowed to appear before Senate with absurd "Comey went rogue" cover story. 5) Barr testified to Congress last week: "have I indicted or prosecuted anyone?" — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) August 7, 2020

6) A few weeks ago, sources told FOX that Durham was worried his investigation would be seen as "political" & he might delay until after 2020 election. 7) Barr publicly stated: neither Obama nor Biden were being investigated. 8) Durham hasn't interviewed Comey or Clapper. — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) August 7, 2020

Good question. What does happen to Trump’s base if “Barr/Durham don’t deliver?”

This is a huge political problem for Trump going into November that Trump Administration has ignored. This is #1 item for Trump's base. It's been endlessly discussed every day on cable news for 3 years. What happens if Barr/Durham don't deliver? — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) August 7, 2020

September 4, 60 days before the election, is coming up fast:

Why are Durham’s ex-colleagues out this week explaining the DOJ “60 Day Rule” to avoid election interference? That rule starts on Sept. 4th. Barr states that he expects Durham report by “end of summer.” That’s Sept. 4th. The DOJ is running out the clock. Three weeks left. — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) August 7, 2020

And President Trump himself added to this speculation when he tweeted the other day, “Hopefully, for the good of our County, it is coming soon”:

Hopefully? If the President of the United States doesn't know if Durham is doing anything, then you know: Durham isn't doing anything. https://t.co/wSxbNO9IV2 — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) August 7, 2020

The “it” being simply questioning “James Comey, Andrew McCabe, John Brennan or James Clapper”:

BREAKING: After 16 months of investigating, special #Spygate prosecutor John Durham STILL has not interviewed James Comey, Andrew McCabe, John Brennan or James Clapper, and Clapper's attorney reportedly said Durham's office has assured him that he will not be interviewed at all — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) August 6, 2020

Buck Sexton agrees:

Every time I tell audiences this, some folks get mad at me. But it would be a total shock if Durham/DOJ bring ANY charges against anyone involved in spygate — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) August 7, 2020

As does Jesse Kelly:

I think DC is gonna do DC things and cover it all up. Because they’re way too deep in the bubble to realize how bad that would be for America. The public only tolerates that stuff for so long. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 7, 2020

And one final thought from Emerald:

No serious investigation takes 18 months and delivers zero indictments, zero arrests, zero prosecutions, zero plea deals & zero evidence of its existence. https://t.co/YyMXQVKtnI — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) August 7, 2020

Now, over to you AG Barr. Prove her wrong. . .

***