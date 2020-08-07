Yikes. This description of Joe Biden’s eventual VP pick via Ari Fleischer is brutal, but honest:

I heard someone describe whoever Biden picks for VP as his “living will”. That’s as good a description as any. (Biden would be older on his first day in office than Ronald Reagan, our oldest president, was on his last.) — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) August 7, 2020

And there’s a good chance Biden’s VP, if he wins in 2020, will be on the top of the ticket in 2024:

Since Biden, if he wins, will likely not run for a second term at 81 years old, this VP pick will matter. A lot. https://t.co/R1u0Dmcv6w — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) August 7, 2020

Now, as for who his running mate will be, this news on Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is causing a stir right now:

2 Democratic officials confirm to NBC News the Whitmer-Biden meeting last weekend in Delaware. The meeting was 1st reported by AP. Whitmer had been scheduled to appear on @KasieDC Sunday night at 8pm on a special promoted program. Her office canceled the appearance Saturday https://t.co/V6SRNal6Mn — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) August 8, 2020

But not to be outdone, Sen. Kamala Harris is already using Biden’s 2020 hashtag:

Once this pandemic is over, we can’t go back to the way things were. We need to #BuildBackBetter. @JoeBiden has a plan to do that. He’ll revitalize American manufacturing and create millions of good-paying jobs, ensuring the future is made in America—by all of America. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 8, 2020

Or maybe it’s Elizabeth Warren? Hillary introducing the VP pick would be a natural fit:

JUST IN: Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Hillary Clinton both are slated to speak on the Wednesday of the Democratic convention — Aug. 19 — four sources familiar with the planning told Axios.https://t.co/z6Squ0qcZC — Axios (@axios) August 8, 2020

But it doesn’t really matter who the nominee is. The Trump campaign is ready:

[1/3] Trump campaign spokesperson @ErinMPerrine previews the Trump campaign’s attacks on Biden’s VP picks on @FoxNews: “Comrade Karen Bass who praises socialist dictators? You look at Kamala Harris who when you saw her on the debate stage—I don't really think likes Joe Biden…” — Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) August 8, 2020

[2/3] “… that much. You look at Susan Rice who has an abysmal record in the Obama-Biden administration actually ordering the cybersecurity community to stand down when they knew that there was a potential for for election interference,” @ErinMPerrine continues… — Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) August 8, 2020

[3/3] “It truly doesn't matter who Joe Biden picks,” @ErinMPerrine says. The Trump campaign spox calls Stacey Abrams a “pretend governor” and Governor Gretchen Whitmer “Queen of do as I say, not as I do.” — Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) August 8, 2020

