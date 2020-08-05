Highlights from President Trump’s interview on “Fox & Friends” this morning. . .

On Nevada’s push to go to universal mail-in voting, the president warned that the post office would never be “equipped to handle it”:

He wants the debates earlier in the calendar and he’s not happy with the “Clinton-Obama type commission” that sets the debates:

“We are not defunding the police”:

Trending

“Joe is being taken so far left,” “that’s further left than Bernie”:

The president also said, again, “that schools should be open” but some teachers who are high risk should stay home:

And he talked about blood plasma as a coronavirus therapeutic:

On manufacturing:

On the new wave of athlete kneelers:

And, finally, on Black Lives Matter which he called a Marxist organization:

***

 

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: President Trumpschools