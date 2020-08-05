The feds announced the arrest of a second protester, Shelby Ligons, 22, in connection with the arson fire at Nashville’s historic courthouse on May 30:

Pro tip: When you set a building on fire, don’t do it in front of literally dozens of people filming you doing it:

And we mean this literally. Here’s the video of Ligons setting the fire:

Moron.

***

