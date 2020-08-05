Joe Biden, during his explanation of why he hasn’t taken a cognitive test, compared it to asking the interviewer, CBS News’ Errol Barnett, if he should take a drug test before going on air:

Well, that’s quite the take! Asking a Black journo if he’s a junkie? At the National Association of Black Journalists convention, no less:

“Dude is a zombie”:

Someone, stage an intervention:

And he forgot about his other cognitive tests?

But stick around until the end where he gets tongue-tied trying to say “physical and mental fitness”:

We doubt the media will report on this, however:

