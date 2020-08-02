Jason Calcanis, an angel investor in Uber among other companies, is hiring a teacher for a 2-7 student micro-school he’ll host in his backyard:
Looking for the best 4-6th grade teacher in Bay Area who wants a 1-year contract, that will beat whatever they are getting paid, to teach 2-7 students in my back yard#microschool
If you know this teacher, refer them & we hire them, I will give you a $2k UberEats gift card
— [email protected] (@Jason) August 2, 2020
He’s also accepting applications for merit-based scholarships:
We are offering 100% scholarships for folks who can’t afford to chip in. If you live in the bay and are in the 4th or 5th grade we will take applications based on merit.
— [email protected] (@Jason) August 2, 2020
This will replace his public school that, we assume, won’t be open this fall:
1. We are in public school now
2. We are offering 100% scholarships to families in need https://t.co/3LNKnJmIFC
— [email protected] (@Jason) August 2, 2020
As for the families who can’t afford it. . .
Great idea for those who can afford it; but what happens to students of poor families around the country? https://t.co/mhRhWZ5fnE
— West Wing Reports (@WestWingReport) August 3, 2020
. . .unfortunately for the teacher unions, the math is not on their side here:
We spend $15,424 per student per year
$15,424 * 25 students per class
= $385,600
Teachers only make $60k
Where does the other $325,600 go?🤔
— Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) August 2, 2020
It’s simple, really: GIVE THE PARENTS THE MONEY:
Don't force schools to reopen
Don't force teachers to return to schools
But don't force families to pay for closed schools either.
— Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) August 2, 2020
***